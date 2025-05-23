Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Hiker influencer found dead in Arizona desert after going missing on trail

Her body was discovered 600 yards off-trail after sharing a haunting message about appreciating life's challenges earlier this week

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A social media influencer known for sharing her hiking adventures and spiritual reflections was found dead near a trailhead in Arizona after being reported missing.

The body of Hannah Moody, 31, was discovered in a Scottsdale preserve at around noon Thursday 600 yards off-trail, having gone missing the day before, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release. 

Moody, who was an experienced hiker known for posting uplifting messages about life, was first reported missing at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday by concerned friends who said they had not heard from her, police said. 

Hannah Moody hiking pictures

Hannah Moody, 31, was discovered around 12:05 p.m. near the Gateway Trailhead in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, about 600 yards off-trail, the Scottsdale Police Department said (Instagram/ itshanrose)

That sparked a search effort by police who initially found her car still parked in the parking lot at the Gateway Trailhead in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Officers began searching the area on foot, with drones and by helicopter and the search was called off at around 11:30 p.m. local time. 

The search resumed Thursday morning with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Air Unit locating Moody’s body.

"It is a heartbreaking development in the extensive search for the missing hiker," police said

Investigators said they are trying to piece together what happened and said there are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma at this point. A cause of death is not yet known and will ultimately be determined by the medical examiner. 

Hikers begin their day on the Gateway Loop Trail at the McDowell Mountain Sonoran Preserve.

Hikers begin their day on the Gateway Loop Trail at the McDowell Mountain Sonoran Preserve. (Caitlin O'Hara /For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hauntingly, Moody posted a video of herself earlier this week talking into the camera on a hike and thanking God for the fact her new day shift in a restaurant allows her to hike at sunset.

She said she was initially concerned since she would be making less money on the day shift.  

"But I just realized, like, God is literally blessing me with the day shift because he knows how much I freaking love the sunset and I love being able to go for sunset hikes and I haven't really been able to do that," Moody said to her 44,000 followers.

"And it's just so sweet and so thoughtful and it really just made me look at this situation in such a different way, such a different light, so let this be a reminder that whatever challenge you're going through, there's probably something good about it."

She signed off by panning to the spectacular sunset view.

"Peace and love. Look at this view. So pretty. It's so pretty."

Moody posted on her Instagram Thursday that she was headed out on the hike, writing that she had about "five gallons of water" with her, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Saguaros stand in front of Four Peaks looming

Saguaros stand in front of Four Peaks looming in the background as seen from the Granite Mountain Loop Trail in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale. Hannah Moody, known for sharing her hiking adventures and spiritual reflections, was found dead near a trailhead in Scottsdale after being reported missing. (David Wallace/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Friends describe Moody as someone with a big heart who felt most at home hiking the desert trails.

"She loves the outdoors. If you could put her somewhere where she would be happiest, it would be outside in nature," her friend, Lauryn, told the outlet.

They also said she was an experienced hiker who was always prepared.

"She does hikes literally weekly like this, so she knows what to do," Jessica, another one of her friends, said.

Her brother, Joel Moody wrote on Facebook that his sister was a "fierce competitor" who was "driven, putting her heart and mind to a goal and pursuing it relentlessly."

"Hannah was also a nomad, a free spirit, searching for a place to belong and to call home after leaving our parents’ house," he said. "She was a wanderer, journeying with companions, settling for a time, then moving on."

