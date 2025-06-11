Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

US Marshals escalate manhunt for fugitive dad wanted in daughters' murders

U.S. Marshals offering $20,000 reward as over 100 officers search wilderness areas

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Father accused of killing 3 daughters is 'off the grid' as manhunt is underway, former US Marshal says Video

Father accused of killing 3 daughters is 'off the grid' as manhunt is underway, former US Marshal says

 Former U.S. Marshal Lenny DePaul discusses the investigation and search for the suspect on 'America's Newsroom.'

The U.S. Marshals Service has activated its elite Rapidly Advancing Manhunt (RAM) program in the urgent search for Travis Decker, wanted in connection with the murder of his three daughters in Washington state.

The RAM program, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, is designed to expedite the capture of violent fugitives through real-time intelligence coordination and rapid deployment of specialized teams, is fully engaged in the effort to apprehend Decker. 

More than 100 officers from federal, state, and local agencies are actively involved in the manhunt in an intensive search effort that includes aerial surveillance, tracking dogs and backcountry patrols.

The Marshals Service is offering up to $20,000 for information directly relating to Decker's arrest. 

Travis Decker pictured with a clean shave and shirtless, showing tattoos on both arms and his left side

Authorities released this image of wanted murder suspect Travis Decker. (Courtesy of Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

The U.S. Marshals' continued involvement comes as the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have assumed the role of lead investigative agency in the girls' killings.

In a clarification issued Wednesday, the department shared with Fox News Digital that the Wenatchee Police Department is no longer the lead agency in the killings.

The shift in jurisdiction comes as the investigation continues to focus on rugged wilderness areas within Chelan County, where Decker was last seen. 

Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker

This undated photo provided by Whitney Decker shows Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker. (Whitney Decker via AP)

On Tuesday, June 10, authorities announced that they were zeroing in on the Army veteran. On Monday, the agency received a tip from a group of hikers of a man who appeared evasive and unprepared near the Ingalls Creek and Valley High areas late Monday night, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

"Our office recently received a tip from a hiking party who stated they spotted a lone hiker in the Enchantments area who appeared to be ill-prepared for trail and weather conditions, and appeared to be avoiding others," the sheriff’s office said in a press release. 

Authorities subsequently acted on the tip and "spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed," CCSO said. 

Search teams were able to establish a trail and deploy K9s throughout the area, leading them to Ingalls Creek.

  • Deputies looking for Travis Decker
    Image 1 of 3

    Authorities received a tip from a group of hikers of a man who appeared evasive and unprepared near the Ingalls Creek and Valley High areas late Monday night. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Deputies leaving a helicopter
    Image 2 of 3

    Authorities subsequently acted on the tip and "spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed." (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Deputies participate in the search for Travis Decker
    Image 3 of 3

    Search teams were able to establish a trail and deploy search dogs throughout the area, leading them to Ingalls Creek. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The wooded area is located approximately 30 miles from Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of Decker’s three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found on June 2.

The bodies were found three days after they did not return to their mother following a court-approved visit with Decker. 

Split image showing Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker

From left, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia Decker (Wenatchee Police Department)

Who is Travis Decker?

Authorities said Decker, a former Army infantryman with survival skills, may have used his rugged survivalist capabilities to evade capture. Authorities previously described him as "dangerous," warning residents not to approach him and describing him as armed. 

"This is someone with military training, someone who’s lived off-grid before," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said. "We’re dealing with a highly capable survivalist who may be using the terrain to his advantage."

If convicted, Decker could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

