Mother, 3 young children found fatally stabbed inside Georgia apartment, police say

A 29-year-old mother and three young children were found fatally stabbed Wednesday night inside an apartment in Columbus, Ga., according to a report.

The youngest child was an infant and the oldest was 3 years old, WTVM-TV of Columbus reported.

The mother was identified as Jerriciah Spellman, the report said.

The circumstances leading to the deaths were not immediately clear but the bodies were found on a mattress inside the apartment, police told the station.

There was no immediate indication that a suspect had been identified in connection with the case.

