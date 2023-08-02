Expand / Collapse search
More extreme heat forecast for states in Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mississippi Valley

Severe weather possible over Midwest, mid-Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Extreme heat continues with no relief in sight for parts of the Southwest, across the Mississippi Valley and for the Gulf Coast states.

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

July heat wave

The historic July heat wave  in the U.S. (Credit: FOX News)

Temperatures there will soar, with humidity making conditions feel over 100 degrees for many big cities. 

U.S. heat index

The heat index on Wednesday in the southern U.S. (Credit: FOX News)

Strong-to-severe storms will also be possible over the Midwest and mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

U.S. heat alerts

Heat alerts through Sunday across the U.S. (Credit: FOX News)

U.S. rain forecast

Rain forecast through Monday across the U.S. (Credit: FOX News)

Pockets of heavy rain and the risk of flooding are expected for areas stretching from the northern Plains to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, as well as the mid-South, through the weekend. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."