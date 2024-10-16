Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana

Montana man camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say

Initially thought to be a bear attack, police say an autopsy confirmed the death to be a homicide

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was found dead last weekend while camping near Big Sky, Montana, and investigators are calling the case a homicide. 

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Dustin Mitchell Kjersem of Belgrade, Montana.

"This incident was a vicious attack, and detectives are working hard to develop and track down leads," the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release

SEARCH FOR MISSING TEXAS MOM SUZANNE SIMPSON LEADS TO SAN ANTONIO LANDFILL

Big Sky Ski Resort in the winter featuring condos and housing in the mountains

Condos and housing in the mountains around the Big Sky Ski Resort in south central Montana. (Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group)

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported discovering a deceased man in a tent along Moose Creek Road, north of Big Sky. The caller initially indicated that the death may have been caused by a bear attack, according to the release. 

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office; Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks; U.S. Forest Service; Montana Highway Patrol; and Big Sky Fire Department.

A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent with expertise in bear attacks responded and did not find any signs of bear activity, which led investigators to treat the case as a homicide. 

AARON HERNANDEZ'S 'AMERICAN SPORTS STORY': PSYCHOLOGIST LOOKS AT WHERE NFL SUPERSTAR'S DEMISE MAY HAVE STARTED

Big Sky Mountain in Montana

The Lone Peak and Moonlight Basin Ski Resorts in Big Sky, Montana. (TMI / Alamy Stock Photo)

An autopsy further confirmed the death to be a homicide. 

Authorities are working to track down leads, though no suspect has been arrested yet.  

Big Sky, Montana

Panoramic view of Big Sky, Montana. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you or someone you know was in the area within the past week, and made any observations, please contact the Sheriff’s Office," police wrote in the release.

"Anyone with game or trail cameras in the area is asked to contact the GCSO Detectives Division at 406-582-2121 or by email at detectives@gallatin.mt.gov."

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.