Search for missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson leads to San Antonio landfill

As the search for missing Texas mom of four Suzanne Simpson moves into its second week, authorities are reportedly searching a landfill in Southeast Bexar County, after searching in several other locations, including the woods near her home outside San Antonio.

Olmos Park Police said they informed the Simpson family of the state of the investigation and their plans to search the landfill after they said "evidence, statements and solid police investigation has led us there," Fox San Antonio reported.

The 51-year-old luxury real estate agent was at the Argyle club in Alamo Heights before her disappearance on Sunday, Oct. 6. She was seen fighting with her husband, Brad Simpson, according to police.

Authorities announced that they found two items of interest in the woods, and they recently found "possible evidence" inside the Simpson home, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said Thursday.

Brad Simpson, 53, was arrested Wednesday in Kendall County on a family violence charge in relation to his wife's disappearance, Olmos Park Police said.

Late Sunday night, Oct. 6, there was a "disturbance" between the Simpsons at the Argyle, Villegas said at a previous press conference broadcast by WOAI News 4 . The couple had been at a birthday party there, according to San Antonio Reports.

A neighbor told police he saw Brad and Suzanne physically fighting with each other and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, the outlet reported, based on a police report.

"That night we think she was in distress…it's very suspicious though that obviously she's not going to work, and she's not checking in on her children," Villegas said Thursday.

Suzanne's mother, Barbara Clark, told News 4 San Antonio on Sunday that she does not believe her daughter is alive.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo of Suzanne from the night of Oct. 6, when she was wearing a black dress outside the Argyle.

Suzanne was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 p.m. in the 500 block of East Olmos in Olmos Park. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to jail records, Brad Simpson was sent to the Kendall County Jail on a $1 million bond on both charges for a total bond of $2 million. He was transferred to the Bexar County Jail on Thursday.

Simpson's bond reduction hearing for Tuesday morning was canceled due to a federal hold that was placed on Simpson last week, KSAT reported.