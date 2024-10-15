Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

Search for missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson leads to San Antonio landfill

Suzanne Simpson, a San Antonio real estate agent, disappeared after reportedly fighting with her husband, who has since been arrested

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Texas authorities search for missing mom Suzanne Simpson Video

Texas authorities search for missing mom Suzanne Simpson

The search for missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson enters week two after the real estate agent disappeared near San Antonio. (KABB)

As the search for missing Texas mom of four Suzanne Simpson moves into its second week, authorities are reportedly searching a landfill in Southeast Bexar County, after searching in several other locations, including the woods near her home outside San Antonio. 

Olmos Park Police said they informed the Simpson family of the state of the investigation and their plans to search the landfill after they said "evidence, statements and solid police investigation has led us there," Fox San Antonio reported.

The 51-year-old luxury real estate agent was at the Argyle club in Alamo Heights before her disappearance on Sunday, Oct. 6. She was seen fighting with her husband, Brad Simpson, according to police. 

Authorities announced that they found two items of interest in the woods, and they recently found "possible evidence" inside the Simpson home, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said Thursday. 

TEXAS MOM, LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT MISSING AFTER PARTY AT EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE CLUB, HUSBAND ARRESTED

Missing poster of Suzanne Simpson

Missing poster of Suzanne Simpson. (Olmos Park Police)

Brad Simpson, 53, was arrested Wednesday in Kendall County on a family violence charge in relation to his wife's disappearance, Olmos Park Police said. 

Late Sunday night, Oct. 6, there was a "disturbance" between the Simpsons at the Argyle, Villegas said at a previous press conference broadcast by WOAI News 4. The couple had been at a birthday party there, according to San Antonio Reports.

MISSING TEXAS MOM, LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT SEEN IN LAST PHOTO BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE AS FAMILY FEARS WORST

Brad Simpson booking photo

Brad Simpson's booking photo. (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A neighbor told police he saw Brad and Suzanne physically fighting with each other and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, the outlet reported, based on a police report. 

"That night we think she was in distress…it's very suspicious though that obviously she's not going to work, and she's not checking in on her children," Villegas said Thursday. 

AARON HERNANDEZ'S 'AMERICAN SPORTS STORY': PSYCHOLOGIST LOOKS AT WHERE NFL SUPERSTAR'S DEMISE MAY HAVE STARTED

missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson

Missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson disappeared after a reported fight with her husband. (Olmos Park Police)

Suzanne's mother, Barbara Clark, told News 4 San Antonio on Sunday that she does not believe her daughter is alive.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo of Suzanne from the night of Oct. 6, when she was wearing a black dress outside the Argyle.

Suzanne was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 p.m. in the 500 block of East Olmos in Olmos Park. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

MILLIONAIRE IN POSH FLORIDA SUBURB HIRED HIT MEN SEVERAL TIMES TO KILL WIFE, INCLUDING POISON PLOT: POLICE

Missing mom Suzanne Simpson

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo of missing mom Suzanne Simpson from the night she disappeared. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

According to jail records, Brad Simpson was sent to the Kendall County Jail on a $1 million bond on both charges for a total bond of $2 million. He was transferred to the Bexar County Jail on Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpson's bond reduction hearing for Tuesday morning was canceled due to a federal hold that was placed on Simpson last week, KSAT reported

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.