US
Published

Moisture from Hurricane Pamela brings flooding threats, wet weather to Texas, Oklahoma

Moisture from the storm is spreading into Texas, the southern Plains

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Hurricane Pamela made landfall along the west coast of Mexico and will continue to weaken.   

Moisture from Pamela is spreading across the mountains of northern Mexico into Texas and the southern Plains, where the threat of flooding will continue through Friday.  

Flood advisories from Texas into Oklahoma

Flood advisories from Texas into Oklahoma (Credit: Fox News)

Flood watches are in effect from Texas into Oklahoma, as tropical downpours may lead to flash flooding.  

San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Dallas are included in the threat area. 

Forecast rainfall across the Central U.S.

Forecast rainfall across the Central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, a powerful system over the northern Rockies and northern Plains is winding down, leaving behind temperatures that are well below average for much of the West.  

Forecast highs in the West

Forecast highs in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the East will feel temperatures well above average through the end of the week. 

