Missing Philadelphia girl, 6, found safe after car stolen with her still inside

A missing six-year-old Philadelphia girl was found safe Wednesday morning after her mother’s car was stolen outside a pizza shop the previous night with the child still inside, authorities said.

Sahara Little was found unharmed after a passing driver noticed her mother’s burgundy Toyota Scion, which had been reported stolen, in the parking lot of a Checkers restaurant, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Little had been waiting inside her mother’s car in the city’s Germantown neighborhood around 9 p.m. when she was abducted along with the vehicle, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Little’s mother had parked in front of a pizza shop on the 5600 block of Green Street and left the car running while she went inside to pick up their order, according to Small.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Little was located about two hours later.

The driver who found Little helped the girl out of the abandoned car and walked her across the street to the 35th police district, where she was reunited with her mother, the station reported.

No details on an arrest or suspect information were immediately available.