Missing Indiana woman last seen in San Diego nearly a month ago found safe

A 20-year-old Indiana woman who vanished in California nearly a month ago has turned up safe, the San Diego Police Department says.

After detectives located Lateche Norris, they met her in-person over the weekend and determined that she "was not and is not the victim of any crime," the department added in a statement, noting that Norris also "thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy."

Norris had flown across the country last month for what she believed would be a few days of "roughing it" on a California beach with her boyfriend Joseph Smith, her mother previously wrote on social media.

She found him at a homeless encampment and they got into a fight, according to Cheryl Walker, her mom. Days later, Norris had disappeared.

Prior to her discovery over the weekend, Norris was last seen with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store near Petco Park on Nov. 4.

Norris last spoke with her family the next day, when her mom said she received a call from a strange number.

"The last words my daughter said were, ‘I will Momma, I promise I love you more.’" Walker wrote on Facebook. On Nov. 9. Walker reported her daughter missing.

California authorities have declined to release a criminal history for Smith, citing the state’s Public Records Act.

Details about where Norris was between Nov. 4 until recently were not disclosed by investigators.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.