Missing Los Angeles firefighter's body found by divers off California coast

The body of a Los Angeles firefighter who went missing while off duty last year was found by divers Friday off the coast of Long Beach.

Connor J. Lees, a 29-year-old firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department, went missing Dec. 4 while free diving with friends off the coast of Long Beach, FOX 11 LA reported.

The Long Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital personnel were participating in dive training when they found Lees' body in the water.

"At this time, there are no signs of foul play," the LAFD wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner will identify [Lees] and notify next of kin. The investigation is ongoing."

Lees and two other men were free diving off a private boat at about 10 p.m. when he did not resurface, according to the report.

The group immediately contacted authorities, and a search effort began.

On Dec. 5, the Long Beach Police Department ended recovery efforts, and Lees was presumed dead, according to the report.

Officials at the time said low visibility, just two or three feet, contributed to the difficulty of the search.

The LAFD announced Saturday Lees' body was recovered "from the waters off Long Beach."

The LA County Medical Examiner lists Lees' place of death as Ocean Pier but has not yet released the cause.

"We stand united in grief alongside FF Lee's family, friends & colleagues," the fire department wrote in a post on X. "We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him."

The department shared a photo of artwork depicting Lees next to a fire truck along with the announcement.

Former LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said in December that Lees worked for the department for six years, according to FOX 11.

The LAFD told Fox News Digital that since Lees died while off duty, his family would be making funeral arrangements.