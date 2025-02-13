Florida beachgoers report mysterious sticky substance washing ashore

People visiting the Sunshine State may be in for a surprise as mysterious balls are washing ashore in South Florida.

Tar balls are popping up from Port Everglades to Palm Beach along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, the Associated Press reported.

The balls consist of dark pieces of oil, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

POPULAR TRAVEL DESTINATION DOUBLES CONTROVERSIAL DAY-TRIPPER TAX, SPARKS REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"While some tar balls may be as large as pancakes, most are coin-sized…Tar balls are very persistent in the marine environment and can travel hundreds of miles," according to NOAA.

Beachgoers are warned to watch where they step as the sticky substance can stick to the bottom of their feet.

Coast Guard crews conducted searches by air and by sea, but were unable to find a specific source, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicholas Strasburg, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared sightings of the tar balls after a beachgoer called in to make a report. Some beaches were then closed for the day.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"The caller was walking on the sand and noticed the substance on their feet. As our Ocean Rescue lifeguards came on duty, they too started noticing the oily substance," said the Facebook post.

"Beachgoers are welcome to enjoy the beautiful day, but we are asking them to remain out of the water," the post continued.

Locals took to the comments section on the post to share their reactions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Yup normal for the beach when I was growing up 50’s, 60’s and 70’s," one woman wrote.

Another added, "Yup I remember getting tar on everything."

"Deodorized mineral spirits will take off tar like water takes off mud," one man said.

"35+ years ago same thing," a woman commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.