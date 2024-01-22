Missing Georgia man's body found wrapped in blanket, stuffed in chimney of rental house

The body of Anthony Rumplik, a 43-year-old man missing since late December, was found in the chimney of the Georgia house he was renting.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies discovered the body on Friday, wrapped in a blanket inside the chimney of a house in Macon.

The condition of the body suggests Rumplik had been dead for several weeks, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The body of a man missing for weeks has been found stuffed inside the chimney of the Georgia house he was renting.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies tell local news outlets that the body of Anthony Rumplik, 43, who had been missing since late December was found Friday, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in the chimney of a house in Macon.

Rumplik's roommate said he noticed a ladder leaning up against the house on Friday, climbed the ladder and saw a blanket in the chimney.

BODY FOUND IN RURAL GEORGIA DUMPSTER IDENTIFIED AFTER 35 YEARS

The condition of the body indicates Rumplik had been dead several weeks, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Rumplik's family from Ohio had recently visited Macon to search for him. His sister Marlo Rumplik said she last heard from Anthony Rumplik on Dec. 28. She said Rumplik ended up in Macon after his motorcycle broke down there on a trip to Florida last year.

Rumplik's Macon landlord had reported him missing after finding the door to his rental house open and concluding it was suspicious.

WOMAN IDENTIFIED IN GEORGIA COLD CASE OF HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN SUITCASE 35 YEARS AGO

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy. Deputies say they continue to investigate the case.

At the time of the search, Marlo Rumplik had criticized the sheriff's department for not doing enough to look for her brother, saying they regarded him as "just another drug addict."

Marlo Rumplik said her brother was schizophrenic and suffered from kidney failure. She said he had been homeless for a time in Macon and repeatedly hospitalized.