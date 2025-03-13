Missing American student linked to popular nightclub known for extravagant parties, hours before disappearance

A University of Pittsburgh student who went missing on the picturesque beaches of Punta Cana may have left clues on her social media accounts regarding her movements in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Virginia resident, was last seen walking on the beach outside the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana in the early hours of March 6, according to authorities.

As investigators work to piece together Konanki’s final moments in the Dominican Republic before vanishing, an online payment could help authorities retrace her steps.

A Venmo money transfer on March 5 from Konanki's account to a friend, titled "coco bongo," suggests the college student may have visited a popular nightclub chain in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Coco Bongo is dubbed "the hottest nightlife spot in the Dominican Republic," according to its website , with the chain boasting numerous locations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Tickets for Coco Bongo start at $90, with the cover charge including access to the club’s open bar and entry to nightly stage shows.

Venmo declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment, citing its inability to speak about user accounts.

A source told Fox News Digital that the club’s Punta Cana location partners with third-party promoter services to offer all-inclusive hotel deals to college students visiting for spring break.

Nick Musca, a college student from New York, traveled to Punta Cana the same week as Konanki, opting to also stay at the Riu Republica. "It was a college thing where they do spring breaks, and they set up places for you to go at night and during the day," Musca told Fox News Digital.

The packages feature accommodations at different price points, while providing transportation and access to various events throughout the area – Coco Bongo included.

JusCollege, the group Musca purchased his all-inclusive package from, and Riu Republica did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

While authorities have not confirmed whether Konanki visited the club, Coco Bongo is reportedly a must-see attraction for spring breakers and tourists alike.

Footage obtained by Fox News Digital depicts Coco Bongo as an upbeat nightclub featuring various shows incorporating crowd participation. The venue offers themed experiences – such as Moulin Rouge, Mad Max and Queen – while advertising light shows, stunt performances and dance parties.

Ticket prices start at $90, with the baseline price including access to the club’s open bar.

"This place is something else," one TikTok user commented. "I don’t remember getting back home."

Coco Bongo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As the search for Konanki enters its second week, authorities are still trying to determine what happened to the missing college student.

Footage obtained by Noticias SIN shows Konanki, along with a group of friends, walking toward the five-star resort’s beach after a night out. Konanki was last seen around 4:15 a.m. before she disappeared, according to authorities.

The investigation into Konanki’s disappearance remains ongoing. Authorities have said there are no suspects and that it is a missing person case, not a criminal case.

The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Prosecutor’s Office and the Dominican National police are conducting a joint investigation with assistance from the FBI.

