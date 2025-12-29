Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos believed to be 'in imminent danger,' Texas sheriff says

'We're also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States,' the sheriff noted, according to ABC News

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Texas teen missing after Christmas Eve walk Video

Texas teen missing after Christmas Eve walk

Nate Foy shares updates and details on 19-year-old Texas resident Camila Mendoza Olmos, who went missing after going on a Christmas Eve walk.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar indicated that authorities believe that Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old woman who went missing on Christmas Eve, is "in imminent danger."

The FBI is supplying technical aid and the Homeland Security Department is keeping an eye on border crossings as well as international travel, Salazar indicated, according to ABC News

"We definitely don't want to miss anything," he said, according to the outlet. "The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We're also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States."

TEXAS 19-YEAR-OLD CAMILA MENDOZA OLMOS VANISHES OUTSIDE HER HOME ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Camila Mendoza Olmos wearing graduation cap

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen outside her home in San Antonio, Texas, on Christmas Eve, authorities said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff confirmed to ABC that the young woman had not been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he verified despite Olmos being an American citizen.

"That was a personal concern. So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions, and that she's not somewhere in a federal detention facility. That is something we needed to check," Salazar noted, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff's office for comment.

TEXAS FATHER RESCUES KIDNAPPED DAUGHTER BY TRACING HER PHONE'S LOCATION, SHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS

Camila Mendoza Olmos photo

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen around 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in northwest Bexar County, Texas. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

A December 24 Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post noted, "Camila was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location."

The post notes, "The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license. Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time."

NONPROFIT USES UNDERWATER TECHNOLOGY TO SEARCH FOR MISSING SERVICE MEMBERS

Bexar County Sheriff's Office exterior

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said, "It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location." (Google Maps)

The sheriff's office indicated in the post that she had been "Last seen wearing: Baby blue with Black Hoodie, Baby blue Pajama bottoms, White shoes."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue