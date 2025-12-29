Missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos believed to be 'in imminent danger,' Texas sheriff says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar indicated that authorities believe that Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old woman who went missing on Christmas Eve, is "in imminent danger."

The FBI is supplying technical aid and the Homeland Security Department is keeping an eye on border crossings as well as international travel, Salazar indicated, according to ABC News.

"We definitely don't want to miss anything," he said, according to the outlet. "The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We're also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States."

The sheriff confirmed to ABC that the young woman had not been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he verified despite Olmos being an American citizen.

"That was a personal concern. So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions, and that she's not somewhere in a federal detention facility. That is something we needed to check," Salazar noted, according to the outlet.

A December 24 Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post noted, "Camila was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location."

The post notes, "The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license. Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time."

The sheriff's office indicated in the post that she had been "Last seen wearing: Baby blue with Black Hoodie, Baby blue Pajama bottoms, White shoes."