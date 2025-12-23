Nonprofit uses underwater technology to search for missing service members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 80,000 service members who went missing in action in previous conflicts are still unaccounted for. However, through research and new technology, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency estimates the remains of 38,000 fallen veterans could be recoverable. Nonprofit organization Project Recover is working with the agency to bring some of those service members home through complex underwater missions.

"This is a great American story here," former Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet said. "Our work is to use technology, like underwater drones and scuba diving gear, to find the platforms that these members perished on and then do the DNA analysis of detecting and recovering their remains and matching them to those that are missing."

Gallaudet also serves as a Project Recover advisory council member. The group was founded by Dr. Patrick Scannon. He came up with the idea in 1993 when he was touring the Palau islands with his wife and discovered a downed plane from World War II.

"That 65-foot wing essentially changed my life," Scannon said in an interview with GoPro.

Project Recover teams have located dozens of aircraft sites around the Palau islands associated with nearly 100 service members who went missing in action.

"The recovery is difficult. We first have to find the aircraft or ships," Gallaudet said. "And then we’ve got to go determine if there are any remains there and then ID them, match them to the service members. "

In 1944, U.S. officials determined the Palau islands were a crucial part of a larger mission to liberate the Philippines. The effort to capture the island of Peleliu ended up being a costly effort for the U.S. Located around 500 miles away from the Philippines, the island held an airfield, which U.S. officials believed could be used to launch an attack during their larger mission. More than 10,000 Japanese troops were stationed on Peleliu at the time.

The battle was expected to last just a few days but ended up going on for 74. The U.S. began its bombardment by dropping more than 600 tons of bombs, but the Marines had little intelligence on enemy positions. Japanese troops hid in coral caves and mine shafts around the islands. The initial aerial attacks had little impact unless pilots flew dangerously close to the island.

On Peleliu, 1,800 Americans were killed in action and more than 8,000 were wounded or missing. Nearly all the 10,000 Japanese troops were killed in action. Across the Palau islands, the U.S. had carried out nine major air campaigns in which around 200 aircraft were lost.

Now Project Recover is working to bring some of those service members home.

"There were three service members on the aircraft that perished, a lieutenant and then two enlisted crew members. And over the last few years, we were able to recover the remains of all three. And we didn't identify them all at the same time. It took forensic analysis and DNA. Technology. But the last one was finally identified," Gallaudet said.

Lt. Jay Manown, AOM1c Anthony Di Petta and ARM1c Wilbur Mitts took off for a bombing mission in September 1944. They were conducting pre-invasion strikes in preparation for the invasion of Peleliu when their plane spun out of control and crashed into surrounding waters.

"The plane was hit by enemy fire, and it burst into flames," Di Petta’s niece, Suzanne Nakamura, said in an interview with Media Evolve.

Project Recover located the plane in 2015. After more than a dozen dives to investigate the wreckage, teams began removing the remains of the three service members. Lt. Manown was the last to be repatriated.

"We held the ceremony in his hometown in West Virginia, and the relatives of all three service members came to that final ceremony," Gallaudet said.

The three nieces of the men have become especially close.

"We’ve communicated beautifully and become friends through this experience and almost a sisterhood of type," Manown’s niece, Rebecca Sheets, said in an interview with Media Evolve.

"We’ve talked so much by phone and feel so close," Mitt’s niece, Diana Ward, told Media Evolve. "This is just a joy to meet each other in person, and we’re just sharing the emotion we’ve felt about bringing our uncles home."

The three women have also connected over how their grandmothers, or the mothers of Manown, Di Petta and Mitts, may have felt about their sons finally coming home.

"We have a connection because our uncles were involved in not only defending the freedom of the United States, but as human beings who fought together and died together," Nakamura said.

Including their work in Palau, Project Recover has completed more than 100 missions across 25 countries. They have repatriated 24 missing Americans and have located more than 200 missing in action awaiting further recovery efforts. The group is raising money for a mission it hopes to complete in 2026 — the search for a B-52 aircraft that disappeared during a training accident.

"It's off the coast of Texas. We've not yet found the aircraft. And of those eight service members, they all had families," Gallaudet said. "There are about 32 of those family members still alive today who want the answers to know what happened to their loved ones."

In addition to the more than 80,000 missing-in-action service members, 20,000 are missing from training accidents. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is not permitted to allocate funds toward a search effort for the eight men who disappeared along with their B-52 because the crash occurred during a non-conflict training accident.

"Not having found the wreck yet, we don't know what the cause of the failure was. And so it's our goal to find that wreckage and then take the remains and repatriate them to the families," Gallaudet said.

The Air Force Bomber was on a routine training mission in February 1968 when it disappeared from radar and radio contact. The Air Force immediately conducted an extensive nine-day search of the flight path but found no trace of the bomber. As the military concluded its search, determining it went down in an unknown location, three pieces of debris washed ashore in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"This B-52 off the Texas coast hasn’t been located yet, but we think we know where the area is. We’re going to find it," Gallaudet said.

More than $300,000 has been raised for the mission so far. Project Recover estimates another $200,000 is needed to search for the eight men. If the organization can locate the remains, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will be able to allocate resources for a recovery effort.