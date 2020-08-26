Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts following gunman's suicide: police

A suspected gunman fatally shot himself Wednesday as Minneapolis police were moving in to arrest him for a slaying committed hours earlier, prompting reports of looting in the downtown area, police told Fox News.

The man was with a female at a parking garage around 2 p.m. when they encountered another man, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said. The couple got into a confrontation with the man, who was fatally shot by the man who was with the woman.

The couple fled on foot but the woman was taken into custody by police a short time later. Authorities searched for the suspected gunman and found him just after 6 p.m. in the Nicollet Mall area, a shopping and dining district in the downtown area.

"As officers approached, he produced a handgun and shot himself," Elder told Fox News.

Looting inside downtown businesses occurred after the shooting, Elder said, but no details were available. Officers were beginning to make arrests, he said.

Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded for everyone to go home via Twitter. Gov Tim Walz tweeted that the Minnesota State Patrol was sending personnel to address the growing violence.

"Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated," he wrote. "The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace."