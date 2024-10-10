Expand / Collapse search
Military sends resources to Florida in wake of Hurricane Milton while Helene recovery efforts continue

The Florida National Guard has 6,500 members activated and mobilized throughout the state

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Florida wakes up to devastation left by Hurricane Milton

Robert Carruthers, who is a major general in the Florida National Guard, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his assessment of the path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton. 

The U.S. military has flooded resources to areas in Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton, including 6,500 members of the state’s National Guard and another 3,000 from 19 other states ready to provide support, as recovery response efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a briefing on Thursday that 6,500 Florida National Guardsmen had been activated and mobilized along with 500 plus high-water vehicles, 26 helicopters and over a dozen watercraft from a dozen states to help with response and recovery missions.

Along with those resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has about 250 people helping with debris and flood control, waterway clearance and more, while U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North also stand ready to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) when needed, with 60 more high-water vehicles from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and 100 U.S. Marines from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Ahead of Milton's arrival, personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) evacuated from its headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, and as of Thursday, they remained evacuated.

A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key

A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key, Fla., Thursday. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images)

"The priority is the safety of personnel and their families and ensuring they have the resources they need as they recover from Hurricane Milton," Ryder said. "Both commands continue to operate out of multiple locations, ensuring no degradation to operations."

Ryder noted that Department of Defense facilities in Florida suffered "some damage, but not extensive damage."

He added that teams will have to go in and assess the damage before additional information can be provided.

Pat-Ryder-Pentagon

Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder on Thursday updates reporters on the resources being sent to Florida from the National Guard. (Pentagon Live Feed)

As efforts turn toward helping those affected by Milton, the attention does not appear to have been taken away from recovery efforts in other parts of the southeast that were devastated by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.

Ryder told reporters the National Guard has about 5,000 guardsmen, 80 high-water vehicles and 50 helicopters from 17 states have been deployed to the region, including 1,500 active-duty members in North Carolina.

Marie Cook reacts to the damage to her home in the Binks Estates community after a tornado formed by Hurricane Milton touched down

Marie Cook reacts to the damage to her home in the Binks Estates community after a tornado formed by Hurricane Milton touched down, striking homes in Wellington, Fla., Wednesday.   (Bill Ingram/Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network via Reuters)

The Pentagon is continuing to work with local, state and federal partners on coordinated response efforts, including road clearing and the distribution of water and food.

The 18th Airborne Corps soldiers are conducting operations in nine counties and have cleared 45 miles of roads in Haywood County, North Carolina, 28 miles in the town of Poplar, and 14 miles in Buncombe County, Ryder said.

He added that the Army Corps of Engineers has over 550 personnel mobilized to 14 emergency operation centers across the region to help with debris control, flood control, safe waterway assessments and temporary power infrastructure.

