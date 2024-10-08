CENTCOM to continue supporting Middle East operations as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida headquarters

The Pentagon does not expect U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) 24/7 operations to be affected by Hurricane Milton, as the monster storm barrels toward Tampa, Florida, where CENTCOM headquarters is located at MacDill Air Force Base.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday she did not have specific numbers in terms of how much equipment or personnel had been moved from MacDill, though she said a number of precautions had been taken, like moving aircraft out of the area and other protective measures.

"There is an evacuation order in place. I believe there will be…only essential personnel needed at the base during this time," she said. "But, for the most part, I think most folks are, you know, following those orders and leaving the affected area."

HURRICANE MILTON EVACUATIONS IN FLORIDA: WHAT TO PACK AHEAD OF THE STORM

Singh also said she did not anticipate any impact on forces in the Middle East.

She said forces in the Middle East would be able to operate, though she referred all other questions on the matter to CENTCOM.

A defense official told Fox News that CENTCOM personnel are relocating to back up sites to maintain 24/7 operations, though details about where the backup sites were located were not disclosed.

AS HURRICANE MILTON THREATENS FLORIDA, FOOD AND DRINK ESSENTIALS FOR HUNKERING DOWN DURING THE STORM

"CENTCOM is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our personnel and their families, while maintaining operational oversight of all the commands equities," the defense official said. "We remain focused on both our mission, as well as our most valuable resources - the men and women of our organization."

Residents of the Sunshine State are making their way either inland toward shelters or safer areas in other states as Hurricane Milton treks toward the state’s west coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milton regained Category 5 strength late Tuesday, and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday in west Florida.