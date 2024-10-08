Mayorkas rips 'politicized' atmosphere over FEMA disaster response amid GOP criticism: 'It sows distrust'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has been a political lightning rod for controversy during the Biden-Harris administration, on Monday pushed back against what he claimed was "intentionally false information" about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) work.

"I have not seen it ever before at this level," he said on MSNBC, speaking to host Jen Psaki. "You and I both remember a time when an extreme weather event, a natural disaster, actually brought people together. Now, unfortunately, tragically, quite frankly, it is politicized."

Both DHS and FEMA have been under fire over their response to Hurricane Helene, with claims that it has diverted resources to illegal immigrants, has been delayed in its response, and is out of money.

Much of the controversy was triggered last week when Mayorkas said FEMA "does not have the funds to make it through the season." He went on to say that the agency has the money for "immediate needs" but is concerned about not having a stable supply of funding. Congress recently freed up $20 billion for the disaster fund, but officials have called on Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill.

Critics quickly pointed to FEMA's role in distributing more than $650 million in funds to help illegal immigrants as part of its Shelter and Services Program (SSP). Former President Trump recently accused the Biden administration of stealing FEMA money "for their illegal immigrants."

However, the Biden administration has noted that that funding, which comes from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and is congressionally appropriated for grants to local governments and nonprofits, is entirely separate from the significantly larger Disaster Relief Fund.

"No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts," FEMA said in a release this week.

It has still faced questions from some Republican senators about whether its "entanglement" in the border crisis has affected its operational readiness.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., meanwhile, told Fox News Digital last week that the administration has "failed in that response."

"They are scrambling to cover their egregious errors and mistakes. And there's an effort to blame others or blame circumstances when this is just purely a lack of leadership and response," the speaker said.

FEMA also faced backlash last week after its unearthed emergency management "equity" blueprint went viral. The number one goal listed in the Biden-Harris agency's priorities is to "instill equity as a foundation of emergency management."

According to FEMA's plan, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion cannot be optional."

This week, FEMA has been pushing back against claims that FEMA grants have to be repaid, that it is restricting airspace for rescue and recovery operations, and that it is distributing aid based on demographic characteristics. It has published a fact sheet to check some of those claims.

Mayorkas, who was impeached by the Republican-led House this year, on Monday again stressed that there is help available for those who need it, and warned of the effects of misinformation.

"What happens is the people who are victimized by the natural disaster are the ones who will suffer," he said. "It sows distrust in their government, and therefore they don't seek the help that they truly need."

"We have funds to put in their pockets to be able to help them address immediate needs. These individuals are not seeking that relief because of the disinformation, the intentionally false information they are receiving."

He also said the misinformation hurts the workforce.

"These are individuals who are putting their lives on the line to search and rescue for victims of Hurricane Helene, a hurricane of historic magnitude," he said. "It is very sad."

Critics have pointed to his handling of the historic crisis at the southern border, including his fueling of a since-debunked controversy about Border Patrol agents on horseback allegedly mistreating Haitian migrants, when judging his record.

Fox News' Liz Elkind contributed to this report.