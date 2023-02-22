Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

One Michigan State University shooting victim still in critical condition, four others stable

Michigan State University resumed classes this week after the mass shooting

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Michigan State shooting: Doctor breaks down in tears describing response Video

Michigan State shooting: Doctor breaks down in tears describing response

E.W. Sparrow Hospital leader Dr. Denny Martin got emotional Tuesday when describing the response to the Michigan State University shooting that left three dead and five wounded.

Only one of the five students who were wounded in the Michigan State University shooting on Feb. 13 remained in critical condition on Wednesday, MSU police said. 

Three of the victims were in serious but stable condition, while one was in fair condition. 

All five of the victims were initially listed as critical and rushed to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing after a gunman opened fire inside an academic hall and student union on campus. 

People visit a memorial at Berkey Hall on the day that Michigan State University students return to classes for the first time since the February 13 mass shooting there on February 20, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. 

People visit a memorial at Berkey Hall on the day that Michigan State University students return to classes for the first time since the February 13 mass shooting there on February 20, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan.  (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Three students – Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser – were shot and killed. 

Funerals were held Saturday for Verner and Fraser, while a funeral was held Tuesday for Anderson. 

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIMS: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE THREE STUDENTS WHO WERE KILLED

Anthony McRae, 43, was located roughly four miles off campus dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not identified a motive in the shooting but said that McRae left notes indicating he felt "slighted in some way by people or businesses."

Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser were shot and killed on Michigan State University's campus on Feb. 13. 

Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser were shot and killed on Michigan State University's campus on Feb. 13.  (Fox News)

MSU, which enrolls about 50,000 students, resumed normal operations on Monday after pausing classes in the aftermath of the shooting. 

"No one thinks that we're coming back to a normal week," Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said on Sunday. "In fact, this semester is not going to be normal."

The university has committed to paying for funeral costs of the three students who were killed and hospital costs for the five students who were wounded in the attack. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest