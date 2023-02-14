Michigan State University shooting victims: What we know about the three students who were killed

Michigan State University identified the three students who were killed in a shooting on campus Monday evening as Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson; Arielle Anderson, a sophomore from the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe; and Brian Fraser, a sophomore also from Grosse Point.

The victims were shot and killed when Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old man with no affiliation to the university, opened fire inside an academic hall and student union building shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Michigan State University is holding a vigil on Wednesday evening at the rock, a fixture on campus that was painted black with red lettering after the shooting that said, "How many more?"

Five other victims were also critically wounded and are being treated at Sparrow Hospital.

Alexandria Verner

Verner graduated in 2020 from Clawson High School, which is located in a Detroit suburb about 90 miles east of Michigan State University.

"Alex was, and is, incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader, and exemplified kindness every day of her life," Clawson Public Schools said on Tuesday. "We will forever remember the lasting impact Alex had on all of us. Our hearts are shattered over the loss of this incredible young individual that we loved so much."

She leaves behind her mother, father, brother, and sister.

Arielle Anderson

Anderson, a 19-year-old junior from the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe, had dreams of being a pediatric doctor, her maternal grandmother told the Detroit Free Press.

"She’s kind, loving, caring, compassionate, driven," her grandmother told the local newspaper, saying that Anderson had just spent Saturday night at her house.

"I'm feeling lost. I'm feeling broken. I'm hurt. But I know that she's an angel and I know that God does not make any mistakes."

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY GUNMAN HAD FELONY CHARGE DROPPED IN 2019

Tim Davis, Anderson's uncle, told the Detroit News that his niece had picked up photography as a hobby recently with him.

"Arielle was literally just kind-hearted," he told the newspaper. "She was just sweet and innocent. She just stayed innocent her whole life. She was soft-spoken. Always helpful. In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself. She had great manners and was respectful. She was very smart, a straight-A student. I’m pretty sure you will hear that from everybody."

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser, a sophomore who was also from Grosse Pointe, was the chapter president of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State University.

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," the fraternity said in a statement on Tuesday. "Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jon Dean, the superintendent of the Grosse Pointe Public School System, addressed the shooting on Tuesday, saying that the community is reeling after losing two former students.

"How is this possible? How is this possible that this happened in the first place? An act of senseless violence that has no place in our society and in particular no place in school," Dean said at a press conference on Tuesday.