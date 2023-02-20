Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan State reopens after deadly shooting; university will cover victims' funeral costs, hospital bills

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in the shooting on Feb. 13

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Americans mourn following Michigan State shooting Video

Americans mourn following Michigan State shooting

 Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest on the campus gun violence on 'Special Report.'

Michigan State University announced that classes will resume on Monday, a week after a gunman opened fire on campus, and that the university will pay for the funerals and hospital bills of the victims.

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in the shooting on Feb. 13 inside an academic hall and a student center on Michigan State's campus. Of the five students wounded in the shooting, three students remain in critical condition, one is in fair condition and another is in serious condition.

"No one thinks that we're coming back to a normal week," interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said at a press briefing on Sunday. "In fact, this semester is not going to be normal."

The university said students will be eased back into the semester as they return to classes, and that professors have been instructed not to attempt to make up for the lost time.

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEAD, 5 WOUNDED; SUSPECT DEAD FROM SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for Alexandria Verner at the Clawson High School football field in Clawson, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Verner was among the students killed after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.  

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for Alexandria Verner at the Clawson High School football field in Clawson, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Verner was among the students killed after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after the shooting. He had no ties to the university or the students.

MSU has committed to covering the funeral costs for the three students killed in the shooting — Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser.

The university will also pay for the hospital bills for the surviving victims.

First responders stage outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.

First responders stage outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Funerals were held on Saturday for Verner and Fraser. A vigil was held for Anderson, and her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

The university has also raised more than $250,000 through the Spartan Strong Fund to support student and staff counseling, campus safety enhancements and more.

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIMS: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE THREE STUDENTS WHO WERE KILLED

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, in East Lansing, Michigan. (AP/Al Goldis)

"It's a community that has been shattered," Jeitschko said at Sunday's briefing.