Michigan police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya’s death held on $100K bond

A Michigan judge entered a not-guilty plea on Christopher Schurr’s behalf during a virtual court appearance from jail

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Grand Rapids police release body camera footage that shows lead-up to officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya Video

Grand Rapids police release body camera footage that shows lead-up to officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

The Grand Rapids Police Department released body camera footage showing what led to an officer shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

A Michigan judge entered a not guilty plea Friday on behalf of a police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the head in April. 

Christopher Schurr was ordered held on $100,000 bail during his video appearance from jail. Grand Rapids Judge Nicholas Ayoub entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Outside the packed courtroom, supporters of Lyoya taunted the Grand Rapids officer and called for justice. The courtroom benches were full of spectators, some wearing T-shirts with pro-police slogans, including #StandwithSchurr. 

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot the 26-year-old refugee from Congo following an April 4 traffic stop. Schurr had demanded that Lyoya "let go" of the officer’s Taser. Video from a passenger in the car captured the final chilling moments.

PATRICK LYOYA SHOOTING: MICHIGAN OFFICER CHRISTOPHER SCHURR TO APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES RELATED TO DEATH

Jimmy Barwan, cousin of Patrick Lyoya, speaks during a demonstration outside the Grand Rapids Police Department on Thursday in Grand Rapids, Mich., after prosecutor Chris Becker announced a second-degree murder charge against Christopher Schurr. 

Jimmy Barwan, cousin of Patrick Lyoya, speaks during a demonstration outside the Grand Rapids Police Department on Thursday in Grand Rapids, Mich., after prosecutor Chris Becker announced a second-degree murder charge against Christopher Schurr.  (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Defense attorneys said Schurr was defending himself and didn't commit a crime. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker announced the murder charge Thursday.

"The death was not justified or excused, for example, by self-defense," the prosecutor said, reciting the elements of second-degree murder.

Schurr surrendered to authorities Thursday. He said he stopped Lyoya because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Roughly a minute later, Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver’s license.

Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn in the rain before the fatal shot.

Grand Rapids prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges this week in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr.

Grand Rapids prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges this week in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.