Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was on the ground when he was shot in the head by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, prosecutors said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Grand Rapids police release body camera footage that shows lead-up to officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya Video

Grand Rapids police release body camera footage that shows lead-up to officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

The Grand Rapids Police Department released body camera footage showing what led to an officer shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

A Michigan police officer who fatally shot a Black man in the back of the head as he was on the ground during a traffic stop was charged Thursday with murder.

Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, Prosecutor Chris Becker said. The shooting was recorded by a bystander. 

"The death was not justified or excused ... by self defense," Becker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

