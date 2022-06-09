Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was on the ground when he was shot in the head by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, prosecutors said
A Michigan police officer who fatally shot a Black man in the back of the head as he was on the ground during a traffic stop was charged Thursday with murder.
Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, Prosecutor Chris Becker said. The shooting was recorded by a bystander.
"The death was not justified or excused ... by self defense," Becker said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP