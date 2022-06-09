Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan police officer who fatally shot a Black man in the back of the head as he was on the ground during a traffic stop was charged Thursday with murder.

Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, Prosecutor Chris Becker said. The shooting was recorded by a bystander.

"The death was not justified or excused ... by self defense," Becker said.

