Michigan man gets at 30 years for killing groomsman on wedding night

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A Michigan man will spend decades behind bars after authorities said he fatally ran over his best friend just hours after celebrating his wedding, according to court proceedings.

James Shirah, 24, was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to 30 to 45 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Terry Taylor Jr.

The incident unfolded Aug. 30, 2024, in Flint, roughly an hour northwest of Detroit, after Shirah and his bride, Savanah Collier, had gotten married earlier that day. Authorities said the celebration later moved to a home on East Hamilton Street, where an argument broke out.

Prosecutors said Shirah struck Taylor with his vehicle after the dispute, alleging the act was deliberate. He had briefly left the scene before returning and hitting the victim, according to testimony presented in court.

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Testimony reported by mlive.com indicated the force of the impact threw Taylor into the air.

"When I got to him all I could see was blood," Taylor’s cousin said in court, recalling the aftermath. She said first responders were performing CPR when she arrived.

Shirah’s defense attorney argued the crash was not intentional and stemmed from an alcohol-fueled confrontation.

"The only thing I can do for the rest of my life is express my apology and remorse.… I will forever be sorry," Shirah said during the sentencing hearing.

Judge Khary Hanible acknowledged the gravity of the case while delivering the sentence.

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"Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal," the judge said. "You are, however, a killer."

Taylor, 29, is survived by four children and his fiancée.

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Court records indicate Shirah had no prior criminal history. In addition to the murder conviction, he received concurrent sentences tied to the crash for charges including those related to operating a vehicle without a license and leaving the scene.

He will be eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years.

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Collier, Shirah’s wife, has pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.