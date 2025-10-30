Father-to-be wakes from coma, tells police girlfriend crashed car on purpose before he dies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 22-year-old man died earlier this month from injuries sustained in a car crash — but not before waking from a coma and telling police his girlfriend intended to cause the wreck.

Daniel Waterman was a passenger in the car that his girlfriend, Leigha Mumby, 24, was driving along an interstate in Flagler County, Florida, during Super Bowl weekend in February. He suffered critical injuries and died from those injuries on Oct. 8, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Waterman’s mother told Syracuse.com that he was in a coma for a time before waking and recovering enough to tell investigators what happened before the crash.

Troopers said Waterman spoke to them from his hospital bed, where he claimed that Mumby intentionally caused the crash after she allegedly said, "I don't care what happens. You'll get what you deserve."

Waterman's grandfather, Michael Gilman, told CNYCentral.com that Waterman broke his neck, his back, his collarbone in three places, dislocated both hips, broke his leg and his ankle.

"He broke everything," he said. "It wasn't much, not broken. He was scratched up all over the place."

Mumby was initially arrested in July and charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Mumby had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors upgraded Mumby's earlier charges to vehicular homicide earlier this week following Waterman’s death. She was booked into the Flagler County Jail and released after posting a $150,000 bond.

"This was not an accident," John Hager, an attorney for the Waterman family, told FOX35. "Evidence showed she didn't use the brakes — the car was speeding up at the time of impact."

Hager also confirmed that Mumby was pregnant with Waterman’s child at the time of the crash and has since given birth.

A GoFundMe set up for Waterman said that he was excited about becoming a father.

"Daniel was an excited, soon-to-be father of a baby girl," it said. "He wanted nothing more than to come home to her and to the family who loved him so dearly. There was not a day that went by that he didn't express that he just wanted to come home."