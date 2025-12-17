Las Vegas men who pleaded guilty to mowing down retired police chief learn sentence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Las Vegas men accused of using a stolen car to intentionally hit a retired California police chief in August 2023 have learned their fate.

Jesus Ayala, 20, and Jzamir Keys, 18, agreed to separate guilty plea deals in October.

Ayala, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars, while Keys, who was 16, was handed a sentence of 18 years to life. Additionally, Ayala, who was driving, was hit with another two to 10 years for battery, according to The New York Post.

"The Probsts not only have to live with the fact of him being killed in this manner... They had to have been shown what their family member went through and that is a completely different level of pain," Judge Jacqueline Bluth said, according to KTNV. "There is no excuse for what you two have done and the damage and pain you have caused."

The outlet said that two of Probst's children addressed the court before the sentence was read.

"I can't help to think that maybe we wouldn't be in this situation if the defendants had one parent like my father," Michael Probst said, according to KTNV. "The moment I learned of his death, all I could do was scream and yell. It felt like my heart was just torn into pieces. Our family is forever changed, and the emotional trauma will forever haunt us."

The retired top cop's daughter, Taylor, said that Ayala and Keys took away her father's chance to walk her down the aisle.

"He’ll never have the opportunity to walk his little girl down the aisle and give her away. He’ll never have the opportunity to hold his first grandchildren. And that’s because it was stolen from him," she said, according to the Post.

Probst's widow, Crystal, expressed her heartbreak, saying that Ayala and Keys "made a choice and that choice destroyed my family."

"Andy was stolen from me in an act so cruel, so deliberate that it not only shattered my heart, but the heart of everybody who loved him... Losing him did not just break my heart, it broke the foundation of my life," the widow said, according to KTNV.

Ayala and Keys chose not to address the court when given the opportunity.

Probst was riding his bicycle on Aug. 14, 2023, when video showed he was struck from behind and was left fatally injured on the side of the road.

In the video of the hit-and-run, the driver asks, "Ready?" as the giggling passenger records the collision on his iPhone.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, hit his a--," he tells the driver, who then veers the Hyundai Elantra into the bike lane behind Probst, who is wearing a red shirt and shorts as he pedals. The video then showed the cyclist, later identified as Probst, rolling to a stop on the side of the road.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) learned of the video, which Keys allegedly shared with friends on Instagram, on Aug. 29, 2023. In a September 2023 statement, LVMP noted that the alleged assailants could be heard laughing in the clip as they fled the scene.

During his arrest, Ayala showed no remorse and bragged that he would get a "slap on the wrist," according to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Ayala and Keys are accused of hitting and injuring a 72-year-old bicyclist, who survived, before they allegedly struck and killed Probst, according to the Post, which cited prosecutors.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.