Michigan church shooter's family reacts to viral fundraising effort by community faith members

The family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the shooter who killed four people in an attack on a church in Michigan, says they’ve been overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received from the members of the faith their family member targeted.

As of Wednesday evening, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have collectively raised more than $225,000 for Sanford’s widow and his son, who has a rare genetic disorder that requires costly healthcare.

The fundraising campaign has gone viral, with mostly members of The Church of Jesus Christ from across the globe donating to the family of the man who, according to friends, hated their church, called them "the anti-Christ," and just days ago burned down one of their chapels and killed four of their fellow members.

Katie Hamilton, Sanford’s sister, told Fox News their family is completely overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support they’ve received from the Latter-day Saint community.

"I don't have words right now to express when I saw what you as a community have done and remembered us as a family in this situation," she said in a statement shared with Fox News.

David Butler, who launched the GiveSendGo effort, said he was inspired to help the Sanford family because it’s what his faith teaches.

"To be a follower of Jesus Christ is caring for people who can't care for themselves."

The science fiction and fantasy author, who lives in Utah and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said he saw GoFundMe pages for the other victims of Sunday’s attack, but not for Sanford’s wife and son.

"They certainly didn't choose this. They certainly didn't want this to happen. And they’re victims, too."

The fundraiser has resonated with many, Butler said, because it was an act of forgiveness after "this man did a terrible thing." He added that it also underscores the family is not to blame and still needs help.

"I think people want to love. People want to forgive," Butler said.

Many donations included messages of encouragement for the Sanford family.

One message read, "We deeply know what it is like to be hated while just trying to do good. Our Church and community will not do that to Sister Sanford. We will pray for you and welcome you with open arms, just like Jesus taught us."

Another read, "You are loved. And this was not your fault. May you find healing, strength and peace."

A third message highlighted the Latter-day Saints, saying the church is "praying for hope and healing for you and your community in the aftermath of this tragedy."

Donations ranged up to $5,000, Butler said, with the average gift at $40.

While the response to the fundraiser has been largely positive, the effort has drawn some minor criticism from some for supporting the killer’s family instead of his victims, but Butler said it was never about choosing one side over the other.

"It’s wanting the Sanford family not to be left behind. I don’t believe those kids are guilty. And I think their father has made a decision that will make their lives very, very difficult," Butler said. "They deserve help like any other innocent person does."