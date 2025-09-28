Who is Thomas Jacob Sanford? What we know about the suspected Michigan church gunman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man police identified as the gunman who killed at least two people and injured several others during services at a Michigan Mormon church on Sunday before setting the building on fire is a 40-year-old Marine veteran who served in Iraq.

Thomas Jacob Sanford was named by authorities as the man who rammed a Chevy Silverado truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, before opening fire on the hundreds of worshipers gathered there.

Sanford then allegedly set the building on fire before being killed by responding officers. Police have not said how the fire was started.

At a short news conference, authorities confirmed that Sanford, from nearby Burton, Michigan, was the lone suspect.

Sanford served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008 as an organizational automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator, the Marine Corps told Fox News.

He deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He earned several awards during his four years of service, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

He left with the rank of sergeant and his last duty assignment was with the 2d Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2d Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Police sources told Fox Detroit that Sanford had a wife and son.

A GoFundMe page from 2015 raised more than $3,000 for Sanford and his wife’s now-10-year-old son, who was reportedly born with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare genetic condition in which the pancreas releases too much insulin, the New York Post reported.

Sunday's shooting began at around 10:30 a.m.

"He drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church," Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters of what unfolded. "He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church. Ten gunshot victims have been transported to local hospitals at this time, including one who has died."

Two responding officers confronted Sanford and exchanged gunfire with him, killing him, the chief said. Sanford was armed with what appeared to be a rifle, he added.

Authorities initially reported that one person had been killed. Hours later, police said a second victim died at a hospital.

Sunday's shooting came a day after the death of longtime national LDS Church president Russell M. Nelson, who passed away at 101.