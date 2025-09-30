Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan

Michigan church shooter's romance history emerges as suspect's father apologizes to victims' families

Thomas Sanford, 40, opened fire on Mormon congregants after driving truck into Grand Blanc church

By Anders Hagstrom , Garrett Tenney Fox News
close
Police say Michigan shooting suspect went on tirade against church Video

Police say Michigan shooting suspect went on tirade against church

Fox News national correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on why the FBI is calling the Michigan shooting a targeted attack on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The father of the man responsible for driving a truck into a Mormon church in Michigan before opening fire on congregants apologized for his son's actions on Monday.

The father, Thomas Sanford, told the Detroit Free Press that the situation is a "nightmare." Neighbors and members of the community in Grand Blanc, Michigan expressed shock and sorrow in interviews with Fox News Digital. Investigators have not determined a specific motive for the shooter, also named Thomas Sanford, as new details emerge about his romantic life and alleged anti-Mormon prejudice.

"I feel terrible about all the families that have been hurt and they're under the same crap that I'm going under, that my wife and I are going under," the elder Sanford said. "I apologize for that."

Sanford added that his son "loved the United States" and was a "family man."

ATTACKS ON US CHURCHES HAVE RISEN SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE 2021, REPORT FINDS

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford

Fire and law enforcement officers stand outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Mich; suspect Jacob Sanford. (AP; Facebook/Tella Sanford)

"The only thing I can say is that it was my son that did it," Sanford said. "As far as why? Irrelevant. It happened. We're dealing with it. It's been a nightmare."

Online images of the shooter's home showed a campaign sign for President Donald Trump on its fence, but the sign was not present when Fox News Digital saw the home on Monday.

FBI INVESTIGATING MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTING AS 'TARGETED' VIOLENCE

The home of Thomas Sanford in Grand Blanc

LDS Church shooter Thomas Sanford's home in Grand Blanc, Michigan on Monday, September 29. (Fox News)

Neighbors of Sanford's father said they were aware of the attack but didn't speculate about the man's motive.

"It's just awful," the neighbor said, declining to be named.

Local city council candidate Kris Johns told Fox News that he spoke to Sanford just days before his attack and that the conversation veered toward extreme anti-Mormon rhetoric.

Sanford referred to Mormonism as "the anti-Christ" during their talk, Johns said.

Past acquaintances of Sanford's say he had no such prejudice earlier in his life. Sandra Winter, who says she was Sanford's landlady in Utah for roughly 10 months in 2010, said he dated and nearly married a Mormon woman during his time there.

Police blockade the road to Grand Blanc' Mormon church

Police blockade the road outside the Mormon Church where Thomas Sanford opened fire on congregants, Monday, September 29, 2025. (Fox News Anders Hagstrom)

Winter said she knew Sanford well and that he was considering joining the Mormon church in order to further his relationship with the girlfriend. She added that the woman's family was "pretty gung ho about the idea."

Despite all this, Winter said Sanford one day abruptly left without explanation.

Another Grand Blanc community member told Fox News Digital that he was at the police academy and watched national media descend on Grand Blanc after the attack.

"You see this stuff happening all over and think it can't happen here. And then suddenly it does," he said.

The home of Thomas Sanford's parents

The home of Thomas Sanford's parents, Brenda and Thomas Sanford in Grand Blanc, Michigan on September 29, 2025. (Fox News)

He went on to argue that media coverage of the shooting only adds "fuel to the fire," by giving notoriety to the attacker. As of Tuesday, at least four people are dead, seven are in stable condition in the wake of Sanford's attack.

"It's all about forgiveness," the Grand Blanc resident told Fox. "I'm not a Mormon but I'm a Christian, and I'm mourning right along with them."

Several local Christian churches have offered their support to the Mormon community in the wake of Sunday's attack. Grand Blanc's The River Church held a prayer service Sunday night, while St. Christopher's Episcopal Church offered to share its facilities for worship services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are all God's children," St. Christopher's wrote in a statement.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.
Close modal

Continue