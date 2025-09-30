Michigan churches lock doors, post guards after deadly attack rocks Grand Blanc community

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Churches in Grand Blanc, Michigan, are ramping up their security in the wake of Thomas Jacob Sanford's deadly attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday.

Sanford drove his pickup truck into the church, set it on fire and started shooting. He killed four people and wounded eight others before police shot and killed him.

Rev. Jeffrey Heimsoth, the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, told Fox News Digital that his congregation could hear the sirens storm past on their way to the church less than a mile away. His congregants started receiving texts from friends at the church saying they were "hiding in the woods."

Heimsoth then asked a trusted member of his congregation, a veteran and known gun owner, to retrieve his gun from his vehicle just in case.

FBI INVESTIGATING MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTING AS 'TARGETED' VIOLENCE

"We moved forward with the service and then, when I saw on social media that the shooter had been killed, we told everyone it was safe to go outside," he added.

Faith Lutheran started locking its doors at all times following the attack, forcing visitors to get buzzed in. Two men will be posted at every door during service times, Heimsoth said. He added that church leaders haven't yet decided whether they should hire a security team.

"There's only so much you can do," Heimsoth said. "I mean, he drove a truck into the building."

He noted that many in his congregation were struck by their past interactions with Sanford. Heimsoth himself said his grandchild works with Sanford's wife, adding that she is a "wonderful person."

ATTACKS ON US CHURCHES HAVE RISEN SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE 2021, REPORT FINDS

The Rev. Jerry Lasley described a similar situation at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. The doors are now locked 24 hours a day. He has coordinated trusted congregants to stand at the entrances during service and "remain vigilant."

Unlike Faith Lutheran, however, Lasley said St. Christopher's leaders are not considering hiring anyone.

"I refuse to resort to paying for armed security," he told Fox News Digital. He added that he believes some members of his congregation have concealed carry licenses, but said he doesn't want to know if they bring guns inside the church.

"If you bring one, I just hope you know exactly what you're doing," he said.

Both pastors said they have reached out to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community to offer their facilities should they need them.

WATCH: City council candidate recalls conversation with Michigan church shooter

"Our community is just looking to do anything we can to help. We've told them that," Heimsoth said.

"Our goal is to make sure these people don't feel like they're forgotten. Because next week there will be another shooting and everybody moves on. We can't do that."