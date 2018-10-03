Garrett Tenney is a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined FNC in January 2011 and is based in the Washington D.C. bureau. Read More

Most recently, Tenney has provided live coverage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting in Virginia, as well as the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He also contributed to FNC's coverage of the 2016 election and President Trump's inauguration.

While at the network, Tenney has covered numerous domestic terrorist attacks, including the car/knife attack at Ohio State in November 2016; the knife attack at the airport in Flint, Michigan in June 2017; and the November 2017 terrorist attack in NYC. He has also provided live coverage from Ferguson, MO on the protests and investigation of the death of Michael Brown. Additionally, he reported the hearing of 53-year-old kidnapper Ariel Castro in Cleveland, OH, as well as the polar vortexes that brought record-breaking snow and freezing temperatures to the Midwest in 2014.

Tenney is the first full-time journalist to graduate from the FOX News Multimedia Reporters Training Program. As a Junior Reporter, he worked in Jackson, Mississippi and covered a range of news stories, including the aftermath of the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the physical impact left behind from recent tornadoes in towns across Mississippi and Alabama, and the flooding of the Mississippi River in 2011.

Tenney graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.