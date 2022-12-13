Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Memphis police release video of individuals who allegedly took $10,000 worth of merchandise from two stores

Memphis police say the alleged robberies took place within 30 minutes

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Memphis police release video of people who allegedly took $10,000 worth of merchandise from two stores

Memphis police release video of people who allegedly took $10,000 worth of merchandise from two stores

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, released video of four people breaking into a liquor store on Sunday and say the individuals also robbed a BP gas station convenience store just 20 minutes beforehand. (Credit: Memphis Police Department)

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, released video of four people breaking into a liquor store on Sunday, and say that the individuals also robbed a BP gas station convenience store just 20 minutes beforehand.

Officials say the alleged robberies took place on Sunday between 12:20 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. at Gordon's Liquor Store and a BP gas station.

At the Gordon's Liquor Store, police say the men used a sledgehammer to break into the front door and stole "multiple cases of alcohol before fleeing the scene in two different black Infinities." Police responded to the scene at 12:50 a.m.

ARIZONA POLICE PULL OVER, CITE DRIVER WITH 'SEUSSPICIOUS-LOOKING' INFLATABLE GRINCH PASSENGER IN HOV LANE

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, released video of four people allegedly breaking into a liquor store on Sunday, and say that the individuals also robbed a BP gas station convenience store just 20 minutes beforehand.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, released video of four people allegedly breaking into a liquor store on Sunday, and say that the individuals also robbed a BP gas station convenience store just 20 minutes beforehand. (Memphis Police Department)

Just 30 minutes before, at 12:20 a.m., police say the same people robbed a BP gas station convenience store. 

Police estimate that the value of merchandise taken during the burglaries "is over $10,000."

Officials say that the alleged robberies took place on Sunday between 12:20 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. at Gordon's Liquor Store and a BP gas station.

Officials say that the alleged robberies took place on Sunday between 12:20 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. at Gordon's Liquor Store and a BP gas station. (Memphis Police Department)

The Memphis Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. People with information about the incident are encouraged to contact  901-528-CASH.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.