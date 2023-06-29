‘IT MEANS FREEDOM’: Americans share what the Fourth of July means to them

Ahead of July Fourth, visitors to the nation's capital shared what it means to be an American as they passed the Washington monument, honoring one of the nation's Founding Fathers.

"To me, it means freedom," Rosemary, of Colorado, told Fox News.

Every Fourth of July, Americans come together to honor the signing of the 1776 Declaration of Independence. Families and friends gather to pay tribute to the Stars and Stripes and to honor what it means to be an American.

"It means that we should remember the meaning of liberty, what it means to be an American [and] the sacrifices that have been made for us for our freedom here in this country," Thomas, of St. Louis, said.

Julian told Fox News the Fourth of July meant honoring veterans who "gave their lives for our freedom."

Some Americans view the summer holiday as a time for relaxation and fun-filled festivities. The holiday is known for celebratory fireworks, parades and barbecue feasts covered in red, white and blue decorations.

"Like, what it really means? I just go get drunk with my friends and [watch] the fireworks," Kayla, from Maryland, said with a laugh. She said she was looking forward to her family's boozy treat of vodka pickles at their annual Fourth of July celebration.

Jennifer, also from Maryland, said that while the holiday is a time to reflect on what Independence Day means, it's also an opportunity to get connected with loved ones.

"It's not just about Independence Day and celebrating as a nation," she said. "It's also a very family-oriented holiday."

National pride has been at or near historical lows in recent years, with only 39% of adults saying they were "extremely proud" to be an American, according to a Gallup poll conducted June 1-20 with over 1,000 respondents. Still, two-thirds said they were proud or extremely proud to be an American.

"The Fourth of July is the day you celebrate American values," Andrew, from Arizona, said. "You live in this country. You want to be proud of it."

Chris, of Alaska, said America is built on values of patriotism, loyalty and love of country that should be celebrated every July Fourth.

"That’s what we fought a revolutionary war for, [a] civil war," Chris, of Alaska, said. "Everything that we have is celebrated on that day."

