July 4th photo feature: These pictures over the years honor and celebrate America's independence

Today — on Monday, July 4 — our nation celebrates its 246th Independence Day.

In honor of the federal holiday, Fox News Digital is highlighting joyful moments captured on film over the years.

Some date as far back as 1919!

Check out these classic photos — and enjoy them on July 4th and every day of the year.

July 4th is a patriot’s time to shine

At a July 4th event hosted at The Ellipse park in Washington, D.C., in 1919, two women show off their patriotic pride with an American flag and a Statue of Liberty costume.

Music and July 4th go hand-in-hand

On July 4, 1922, three boys dressed in colonial attire embody the "Spirit of ‘76" — mimicking the painting created in 1876 by American artist Archibald M. Willard of Ohio.

The original painting depicts a trio of Revolutionary soldiers marching with instruments, according to the Library of Congress.

The painting is currently located at the Selectmen's Room of Abbot Hall in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Sparklers are a staple

In the 1930s, July 4th celebrants weren’t afraid to use sparklers during Independence Day gatherings.

Beach visitors beat the heat

The 4th of July has served as a popular beach day for American families.

In 1936, thousands of people took to the sands and shores of Jones Beach, Long Island.

July 4th picnics bring families together

A family of farmers enjoyed a July 4th fish fry off the shores of the Cane River in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

American photographer Marion Post Wolcott captured the scene for the Farm Security Administration in July 1940.

Patriotic parades entertain America's crowds

Residents gathered to watch an Independence Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Attendees looked on while a marching band passed by Main Street.

There is pageantry on the 4th of July

In Pennsylvania, locals have hosted an annual pageant called "The Queen of Candles" pageant, which occurs on July 4th.

It launched in 1942, taking place in Lititz — and there’s a coronation procession for the winner.

Twelve female high school students are selected by their classmates through a ballot.

The first pageant was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first candle illumination, according to the Borough of Lititz's website.

Twelve female high school students are selected by their classmates through a ballot. The winner is named queen and the others are her court.

The Borough of Lititz reports that the July 4 celebration now attracts close to 20,000 people.

You can’t have music without dancing

On July 2, 1960, two men celebrated the 4th of July early when they danced to a live performance by a performing group named the How You Been String Band.

The celebration was held in downtown Denver.

Youth groups often participate

Boy Scouts of America troops donned their uniforms and carried American flags during a 1970 Fourth of July procession in Washington, D.C.

July 4th shows are in demand

Residents attended a July 4th concert at the Hatch Memorial Shell — an outdoor entertainment venue on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, Massachusetts.

They gathered before fireworks were set off on July 4, 1980.

Nathan’s Famous is July 4th fixture

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, the American hot dog restaurant chain, has attracted millions of visitors to its Coney Island location with the company’s annual 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The contest began in 1916.

American flags take center stage

Two American flags were mounted onto a Cadillac trunk ahead of a Fourth of July parade, which took place in Carnation, Washington, in 1990.

Bonus: Here are 4th of July celebrations in the 21st century

Parades remain a family affair in the USA.

On July 4, 2000, comedian Wayne Cotter served as Grand Marshal of the Hidden Woods Eighth Annual Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Cotter made sure his son, Isaac, didn’t miss out on the fun and pulled him in a festive wagon.

Families seek the great outdoors

The Fourth of July is a holiday that encourages families to get outside.

In Silverton, Colorado, many families gathered at a local park on July 4, 2010.

Fireworks are a July 4th must!

In 2020, a Salute for America fireworks display was fired off behind the White House in honor of the Fourth of July.

The pyrotechnic show was complemented by a specially lit portico in red, white and blue.