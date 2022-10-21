Expand / Collapse search
ME veteran killed in WWII to be buried on Veterans Day

Maine Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin's remains will be buried in Avon, Maine, on Veterans day

Associated Press
The remains of a Maine man killed in World War II when his bomber was shot down will be buried on Veterans Day.

Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin, of New Vineyard, was a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber that was shot down in 1943 during Operation Tidal Wave, which targeted oil refineries in Romania.

Fifty-one of the 177 B-24 bombers that participated in the raid did not return, the defense department said.

The WWII veteran's remains were identified in July by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknown remains associated with Operation Tidal Wave.

Gravlin's remains, which were originally interred in a Romanian cemetery before being relocated, were positively identified in July. He'll be buried on Nov. 11, in Avon, near his home town, officials said.