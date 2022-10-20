Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

ME lobster fishermen's lawsuit against whale protection rule expedited by federal court

Maine lobster fishermen argue that the new restrictions on fishing threaten their industry

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal appeals court agreed to expedite a lawsuit by fishermen over new rules intended to protect rare whales.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing a judge's rejection of the lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The fishermen asked for the court to expedite the case, and the court agreed to do so on Tuesday.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES AGAINST MAINE LOBSTER FISHERMAN LOOKING TO OVERTURN WHALE PROTECTIONS

The lobster fishermen sued the National Marine Fisheries Service to try to stop the regulators from placing the new restrictions on fishing. They appealed after a judge denied their request last month.

New lobster fishing restrictions in Maine are aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales.

New lobster fishing restrictions in Maine are aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales.

The fishermen contend the new restrictions are a major threat to the economic health of the industry and that their appeal should be considered swiftly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales. The whales number less than 340 and are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.