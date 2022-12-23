Massive winter storm creates holiday travel nightmare, Biden slammed for ‘unity’ speech and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Hundreds of thousands without power as dangerous winter storm blasts US with arctic air. Continue reading …

‘GRINCH’ - Biden slammed for Christmas 'unity' speech after year of political attacks. Continue reading …

‘FULL OF RANDOM PEOPLE’ - Cops spoke to Idaho murder victim on phone weeks prior to brutal killings. Continue reading …

HIGH HOPES – Texans share their Christmas wishes for America. Continue reading …

‘EXTREMELY MOTIVATED’ - Advocates highlight key issue that could make or break the GOP. Continue reading …

POLITICS

APPROVED IN THE SENATE - Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with help from Republicans. Continue reading …



MISTAKEN PRIORITIES - Top Biden aide annoyed over Americans' concern about sky-high prices, book claims. Continue reading …

JOE LOSES COOL - Furious Biden allegedly exploded in explicit tirades over spiraling crisis. Continue reading …

‘IF I RUN, I WIN’ – Utah senator confident he would win re-election in 2024, but remains unsure if he will run. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘TERRIFYING’ - Twitter erupts over clip of UK woman arrested for silently praying across from abortion clinic. Continue reading …



LEGAL BIND - 'The View' issued more than 30 legal notes, disclaimers in 2022. Continue reading …

RIGHT WING CULTURE WAR - Author of 'pornographic' kids' book is victim of ‘censorship,' 'tugged into' culture wars: LA Times report. Continue reading …

‘CHILLING’ - FBI blasted for dismissing Twitter Files as misinformation: 'Chilling.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - Why all the hysteria over not clapping for Zelenskyy? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BRAD’S WILD RIDE: Pitt’s rollercoaster year included abuse allegations, legal battles and love. Continue reading …

AT THE HELM – Meet the American who rowed Washington across the Delaware. Continue reading …

UNTAPPED SOURCE - HR experts highlight untapped talent pool amid tight labor market. Continue reading …

VACATION NIGHTMARES – From shark attacks to poisonings, tourists suffered terrible travel mishaps in 2022. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Afghan women fight for the right to attend school. See video …



WATCH: Majority of American voters underestimate yearly border crossings: Poll. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"The return on our investment in Ukraine will be more pitches for more investments in Ukraine. Give me money so I can demand more money. That's what Zelenskyy promised us last night."

- TUCKER CARLSON

