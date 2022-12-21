'A chocolate croissant and world peace': Texans share their Christmas wishes and hopes for America

People in the Lone Star state shared their Christmas wishes with Fox News, as well as their hopes for America.

"I want all the hungry children in the world to have enough to eat," a Texas resident told Fox News. "And I'd like a Lamborghini or a Ferrari."

"A chocolate croissant and world peace," Patty, who recently moved to Austin from Los Angeles, told Fox News.

A bespectacled Austin woman said she wanted to "do more holiday things that happen around Austin. I haven't been able to do that in the past."

Adiba had a more practical wish.

"I wish health for myself because I have very bad allergy going on," she said.

Many had high hopes for America's future.

"I think that my Christmas wish for America would be that whoever gets voted into office, we can all fully back and support and try and find the best way forward more united rather than fighting each other the entire year," one woman told Fox News.

A California resident said she wanted America to see "an increase in mental and emotional health for everyone."

The bespectacled Austinite said she wished for Americans to have abortion access this holiday season.

"I want everybody to be able to — everybody with a uterus — to have control over their own bodies," she told Fox News.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, more than a dozen states have banned most abortions , while an additional five have set limits after a certain number of weeks.

Adiba, a new Austin resident from Tajikistan, said she wished America peace and prosperity, this Christmas and always.