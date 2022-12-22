Biden slammed for Christmas 'unity' speech after year of political attacks: 'Spare us, you old grinch'

Social media users weren’t buying President Biden’s call for unity during his Christmas address Thursday afternoon.

The White House promoted the event as Biden planning to "deliver a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year." The theme of "what unites us" continued throughout his speech as he called for Americans to look past political differences.

"So, my hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection, find that stillness at the heart of Christmas, and look really look at each other, not as Democrats or Republicans, not as members of Team Red or Team Blue, as who we really are, fellow Americans, fellow human beings worthy being treated with dignity and respect," Biden said.

He added, "I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison has infected our politics and set us against one another. I hope this Christmas season marks a fresh start for our nation, because there’s so much that unites us as Americans. So much more that unites us than divides us. We’re truly blessed to live in this nation. And I truly hope we take the time to for one another not at one another."

Conservative Twitter users attacked Biden’s unity speech after he frequently attacked "MAGA Republicans" as well as unvaccinated Americans in previous addresses to the nation.

"’Unite, you stupid sons of b*tches! And Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!’" Townhall.com reporter Mia Cathell joked.

RedState Deputy Managing Editor Brandon Morse tweeted, "Someone needs to take all the times he tried to ‘other’ conservatives, people who wouldn't take the vaccine, and more and splice in with this little virtue signal."

"How does Joe Biden get away with this phony unity rhetoric after he smeared half the country as domestic terrorists and compared anyone who opposes his radical agenda to segregationists?" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's spokesman Chad Gilmartin wrote.

"He wants you to forget his red speech ever happened," RedState writer Bonchie remarked.

"Says the guy who tried to turn Americans against each other over a vaccine and often yells about ~half the country being fascists. Spare us, you old grinch," Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown wrote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern commented, "I guess last year’s Christmas message wasn’t much of a hit," noting that during the previous Christmas season Biden warned that unvaccinated Americans would face a "winter of severe illness and death."

Biden concluded the speech without taking any questions from reporters despite Fox News’ Peter Doocy asking the president about the security of the southern border.

