'The View' issued more than 30 legal notes, disclaimers in 2022: Report

ABC's "The View" issued 36 different legal notices and clarifying statements over the course of the year, according to a new report from a conservative media watchdog.

The report from NewsBusters found that many of the legal notices were read on-air in response to comments they made about right-leaning or conservative figures, with the hosts frequently downplaying the seriousness of the announcement.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was often a source of mockery at the talk show table, which includes Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The show issued five legal notices about Thomas for repeatedly suggesting that she was leading a charge of people into the Capitol on January 6. Each time, Hostin issued the same statement, noting that Thomas has denied a conflict of interest between her public activism and her husband’s job, and has also denied organizing any groups at the Stop-The-Steal Rally, despite attending.

Goldberg frequently shouted during the process of reading the legal notes, suggesting that Ginni was lying with phrases like "ya’ll know that’s not true."

A similar situation occurred after Behar claimed New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was responsible for racist theories espoused by the shooter in the Tops Friendly Markets mass shooting in Buffalo.

Hostin relayed that a senior adviser to Stefanik said in a statement that the congresswoman never pushed racist policy positions or theories.

"Ohhhhhh," Goldberg groaned.

"Oh, please!" Behar chimed in.

"It’s in writing," co-host Ana Navarro insisted.

NewsBusters asserted that the on-air legal note readings lacked sincerity and were on occasion the object of jokes made by the group of women.

After mocking Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct, the show was forced to issue a legal notice clarifying that the politician had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

As Hostin read the note, Goldberg decided to beatbox.

In late June, during a skit for the show during the show's trip to the Bahamas, Hostin said that she needed to go pick up a legal note from production as an excuse to avoid going down a water slide.

A few months later at the start of the shows following season, a cold open attempted to portray what it was like on the show backstage. One part of the skit included a production assistant nervously running around the set to hand Hostin a legal note.

The show did offer a serious retraction and apology following an incident in which the show’s liberal panelist appeared to tie neo-Nazi demonstrators outside a Turning Point USA event in Florida to the actual organization and attendees inside.

Turing Point USA subsequently sent a cease and desist letter to ABC, giving "The View" until that Wednesday to retract their comments.

"On Monday we talked about the fact that there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida Student Action Summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA," co-host Sara Haines said.

"A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property," Haines continued. "Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA Summit, and not a Republican Party event. So, we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points."

After Turning Point said that they were not satisfied with the statement, as Goldberg was the one who made the most incendiary claims, Goldberg did apologize on-air.

A spokesperson for "The View" didn't return a request for comment.