Massachusetts woman gets up to 7 years for infant niece's fatal beating

A Massachusetts woman convicted of beating her 11-month-old niece to death more than five years ago while she was caring for the girl was sentenced Thursday to up to 7 years in prison.

The sentencing of Shu Feng Hsu, 32, of Quincy, came several days after she was convicted of manslaughter in the death of the baby, who was taken to the hospital in February 2018 with blunt force head and brain injuries consistent with a 40 mph vehicle crash, prosecutors said. She died days later.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of up to 18 years behind bars given the age of defenselessness of the victim and the defendant's position of authority as an aunt and babysitter.

Hsu was also given credit for the time she has already spent in custody since November 2018.

Hsu lived with seven family members and was the only adult in the home when the baby was injured, prosecutors said. She called 911 to report that the baby was in distress. She was convicted based on audio recordings from the home.

Prosecutors had sought a murder conviction, but Hsu was convicted by a jury of the lesser charge.