Detroit couple charged in 5-year-old's death

A Detroit couple was charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Ethan Belcher and other children were beaten while living in a house of squalor, assistant prosecutor Matthew Makepeace told a magistrate.

"The alleged facts in this case are extremely alarming," prosecutor Kym Worthy said while announcing charges.

GEORGIA COUPLE ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING ADOPTED BOYS, HUSBAND BRAGGED ABOUT MOLESTING SON: REPORT

Ethan was the son of Valeria Hamilton and stepson of Shane Shelton, both 27. They were ordered to jail without bond after hearing the charges, which include abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Ethan was taken to a hospital Sunday where he was pronounced dead.

DETROIT-AREA WOMAN WHOSE TODDLER SHOT, WOUNDED 2 OTHER CHILDREN AT FAMILY DAYCARE NOT GUILTY

It wasn't immediately known if Hamilton and Shelton have lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

An aunt, Ashley Belcher, told Detroit-area TV stations that child-welfare authorities were told about problems at the home.