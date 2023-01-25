Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Detroit couple charged in 5-year-old's death

The MI couple also beat other children while living in squalor, a prosecutor claimed

Associated Press
A Detroit couple was charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Ethan Belcher and other children were beaten while living in a house of squalor, assistant prosecutor Matthew Makepeace told a magistrate.

"The alleged facts in this case are extremely alarming," prosecutor Kym Worthy said while announcing charges.

A Detroit couple have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old son and for the abuse of another child.

Ethan was the son of Valeria Hamilton and stepson of Shane Shelton, both 27. They were ordered to jail without bond after hearing the charges, which include abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Ethan was taken to a hospital Sunday where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately known if Hamilton and Shelton have lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

An aunt, Ashley Belcher, told Detroit-area TV stations that child-welfare authorities were told about problems at the home.