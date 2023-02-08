Grandmother charged with murder in beating death of 8-year-old granddaughter: police

A North Carolina grandmother has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly beating her 8-year-old granddaughter to death.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office were called to a hospital after a juvenile was taken into the emergency room with severe injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities were able to determine the child was living in a Nashville, North Carolina, home and went to the address to follow up.

Investigators determined the girl was beaten so severely by her grandmother that she died from her injuries.

The child was found to have severe injuries throughout her entire body and head, according to a news release. She and several other siblings lived with the grandmother, who was their legal guardian.

The grandmother, identified as 72-year-old Patricia Ann Ricks, made no statement after being transported to the sheriff's office. She was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious injury.

Ricks was placed in the Nash County Detention Center with no bond. Her first court appearance is Thursday in Nash County District Court.

At this time, detectives do not know any motive for the crime. The other siblings are currently in the custody of the Nash County Social Services Department.