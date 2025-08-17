Expand / Collapse search
Mass shooting at NYC lounge leaves at least 3 dead, others injured; suspects at large

11 gunshot victims aged 27 to 61 found at Crown Heights venue

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A mass shooting inside Brooklyn’s Taste of the City lounge left at least 3 dead and several wounded as chaos erupted early Sunday. (NYPD)

A mass shooting at a crowded lounge in New York City left at least three people dead and eight others injured as police search for multiple suspects, authorities said Sunday morning.

Gunfire erupted around 3:30 a.m. at Taste of the City in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn after a dispute took place, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news briefing.

Officers responded within minutes to multiple 911 calls and found 11 gunshot victims ranging in age from 27 to 61, Tisch said. 

Three victims, two males aged 27 and 35, and a third male of an unknown age, were pronounced dead. The remaining eight victims were being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Tisch said.

NYPD at scene of shooting

NYPD was investigating a deadly shooting at a lounge early Sunday in Brooklyn, New York. (WCBS )

Tisch said investigators believe there were multiple shooters, though no suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.

"We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we’ve seen on record in the city of New York," Tisch told reporters. "Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we’re going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down."

investigators convening in the street outside shooting scene

Police said no suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning. (WCBS )

Investigators were canvassing available CCTV footage around the lounge and discovered at least 36 shell casings at the scene. 

police speaking in the street outside lounge

Police said at least 36 shell casings were discovered inside the lounge where multiple shooters opened fire during a dispute early Sunday. (WCBS )

A firearm was recovered near the scene, and police are investigating whether it was used in the shooting. 

No further details were immediately provided.
