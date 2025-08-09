3 shot in Times Square, 17-year-old suspect detained after late-night dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were shot during an early morning shooting in New York City’s iconic Times Square and police have detained a 17-year-old suspect.

The gunfire erupted in the gun-free zone near the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue – just feet from the Hard Rock Café and Carmine's Italian Restaurant -- at around 1:20 a.m. sending people running for cover.

An 18-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 65 were injured in the shooting, police told Fox News Digital.

MANHATTAN HIGH-RISE SHOOTING VICTIMS: NYPD OFFICER, BLACKSTONE EXECUTIVE AND SECURITY GUARD AMONG THOSE KILLED

They were transported to Bellevue Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition and their injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

The shooting followed a dispute between two individuals, though authorities have not said what triggered the argument. The teen suspect was taken into custody, but no charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.

TIMES SQUARE FOOD CART VENDOR SHOT AFTER DISPUTE WITH GROUP OF YOUNG PEOPLE

Video posted online shows a chaotic scene with a heavy police presence and first responders tending to victims.

One man was seen lying on the ground near an SUV before being placed on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. A visibly distressed woman exited the same vehicle, though she did not appear to be injured. Police could not confirm whether any occupants of the SUV were among the victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were unable to provide any further information and said the investigation is ongoing.

This isn’t the first time gun violence involving teens has rocked Times Square. In February 2024, a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant was arrested after allegedly shooting a tourist in the leg at JD Sports and firing at an NYPD officer while fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, in April, a food cart vendor was shot just four blocks away from this morning’s scene after a dispute with a group of young people.