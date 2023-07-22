Maryland suspect accused of luring teen into woods, raping her: police

A Maryland suspect is accused of raping a teenage girl after luring her into the woods, police say.

Olney resident Joshua Black, 31, was charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense Friday.

Police say that the suspect enticed an underage victim into the woods at around 7 p.m. Thursday, before raping her. Black was quickly identified by police after the crime was reported.

"Black lured the juvenile female victim into a wooded area, in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Dr., where he sexually assaulted her," Montgomery County Department of Police said in a statement.

"Detectives have released a photo of Black and are urging anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault by Black to come forward," the statement added.

Black was previously accused of sexual assaulting two students at the University of Maryland, College Park in April 2022, according to FOX 5 DC. He was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense over the incidents.

Black was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is held without bond.

Police believe there may be more victims out there. Anyone with information relating to the case is urged to call police at 240-773-5400, or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Montgomery County Department of Police is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.