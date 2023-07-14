Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Multiple people shot in Bladensburg, Maryland, police say

Police are investigating a reported mass shooting on the 4300 block of Bladensburg Rd

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Police are investigating reports of an apparent mass shooting incident in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Roads were closed at the intersection of Annapolis Road and Bladensburg Road in Colmar Manor while authorities investigate the scene of the shooting, Bladensburg police said. 

"We will be holding a News Briefing to provide an update on the contact shooting at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd. The briefing will take place at the Bladensburg Waterfront Park located at 4500 Annapolis Rd and it will be held at 3:00pm," the police department said. 

Multiple people were reportedly shot, according to FOX 5 DC. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

