Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland pastor convicted of rape, sex offense against parishioner

Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes, 39, was convicted of second-degree rape and a fourth-degree sex offense against a parishioner

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pastor in Maryland was found guilty of sexually assaulting a parishioner of his Montgomery County church. 

Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene pastor Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes, 39, was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree rape and a fourth-degree sex offense against a parishioner, Takoma Park police said in a press release.

According to Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy, Vidal-Fuentes "abused his position as head of a church to gain the confidence of this parishioner, and then violated her trust, victimizing her."

5 INJURED AFTER ARGUMENT AT MARYLAND RESTAURANT ESCALATES INTO PARKING LOT SHOOTING

Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes

Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene pastor Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes, 39, was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree rape and a fourth-degree sex offense against a parishioner. (Montgomery County Police)

The state's attorney's office said the assault happened on September 29, 2020, at the Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene in Takoma Park. In June 2021, Takoma Park police began investigating the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Vidal-Fuentes was arrested as he was leaving the church on August 5, 2021, and charged with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense. 

The victim has not been identified.

MARYLAND MAN SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER KILLING MAN WITH STEAK KNIFE IN WEST OCEAN CITY

Takoma Park Police

The state's attorney's office said the incident happened on September 29, 2020, at the Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene in Takoma Park. (Takoma Park Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sentencing is scheduled for October 4, and Vidal-Fuentes could face up to 20 years in prison.

A second sexual assault case against Vidal-Fuentes is currently pending. Another church member came forward and testified during this trial.