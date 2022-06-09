Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Maryland police search for suspect in brutal assault on senior citizen

Prince George's County, Maryland investigators believe the assault on the man in his 80s stemmed from a dispute over damage to a parked car

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Maryland police release video of 'brutal assault' on a senior citizen

Maryland police release video of 'brutal assault' on a senior citizen

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released video of a "brutal assault" of a woman in Beltsville that happened on June 2. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Police in Maryland are looking for a man caught on camera brutality assaulting a senior citizen outside Washington D.C.

The attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. on June 2 in a Beltsville residential parking lot, the Prince George's County Police Department said. 

In the surveillance video, a man in his 80s is seen standing next to a building when he is approached by another man who appears to sucker punch him. The victim falls to the ground, at which point the suspect throws and lands several blows.

He then appears to kick the victim several times and stomp on him. Several bystanders appear to watch the attack.

    A man was captured on video kicking and punching a man in his 80s in a Washington D.C., suburb, Maryland police said.  (Prince George’s County Police Department)

    Maryland authorities are looking for a man they say assaulted a senior citizen and fled in a white truck. (Prince George’s County Police Department)

At one point, the suspect appears to grab the victim and stand on him before throwing another punch. 

"The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack," said Major Jason Fisher, Commander of the department's Beltsville Division. "Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries."

Investigators believe the attack possibly stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a parked car in the parking lot. The suspect fled the scene in a white pickup truck, police said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.